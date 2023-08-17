Bengals News (8/17): Bars hung up on Zac Taylor following playoff wins

Training Camp Report: Defense Locks Down Red Zone; Taylor-Britt's Short Memory

That was in Washington in his first year with the Bengals and he played eight snaps that night before the ones exited after the first two series. After Wednesday's practice, Hilton said he was under the impression the No. 1 defense would go for a series against the Jessie Bates III Falcons.

A Bengals Preseason Story: The Remarkable Journey and Resilient Dream Of Domenique Davis

The first NFL player in the history of North Carolina at Pembroke had butted heads with Bengals' estimable right guard Alex Cappa a few times when Cappa suddenly asked, "Where did you come from?" When Davis told him it was Pembroke and Division II, Cappa, a Division II player himself from clear across the country in Humboldt, Calif., asked him another one.

Five things to watch: Bengals at Falcons

Quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning have been splitting reps with the first team since Pro Bowl QB Joe Burrow sustained a calf strain on July 27. Nailing down a definitive QB2 is certainly a priority for head coach Zac Taylor and the Bengals. In his Monday news conference, Taylor did give a hint to how the load will be shared in Atlanta.

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins Excited to See Jessie Bates as Bengals Face Falcons: ‘Gonna be Good to See my Boy’

“Gonna be good to see my boy Jessie, definitely gonna joke around with him a little bit” Higgins said on Tuesday. “I know TB (Tyler Boyd) will. TB been with him a lot longer. But yeah, it’s gonna be good to see my boy.”

Bengals WR Tee Higgins practiced in sleeve

Bengals fans, understandably, are a little jumpy on the whole sleeve thing right now. Joe Burrow showed up with one on his calf not too long ago and suffered that injury on the very same day.

Bengals release depth chart before preseason Week 2 vs. Falcons

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 of the preseason in a game that will actually see some starters get some run for a series or two.

Will Cincinnati Bengals First-Team Offense Get Playing Time Against Falcons With Joe Burrow Sidelined? - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

As nice as it would be to get Chase, Higgins, Jonah Williams or any of the other starters reps together, it would also be a risk—especially without Burrow on the field.

Bengals HC Zac Taylor recalls being hung up on by Cincinnati bars following playoff wins

After the past five postseason victories the Bengals have had since January of 2022, Taylor and various players of his have gone into local bars in and around Cincinnati to deliver game balls to the establishments and interact with fans. It's been a wonderfully welcomed new custom, but it's not been a perfect operation according to Taylor.

Rookie Chase Brown jumping at opportunity to be Bengals' backup RB

For Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown, that meant finding an apartment. Then came the process of adding furniture, which included a bed with custom settings to make falling asleep a little easier. Brown said he also bought a car to take him from his apartment to the team’s facility in downtown Cincinnati.

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor leaves training camp again with excused absence due to personal matter

"Jonathan Taylor returned to Indianapolis to continue his rehab, however he had a personal matter arise," the team said in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo. "He is not currently with the team and his absence is excused."

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel 'very happy' with RB group after missing out on Dalvin Cook

"I'm very happy with our running back group," he said Wednesday via the team's official transcript. "There's been a ton of development since camp started for already talented guys that I very much believe in. So overall, I'm really pumped with the running back group. As far as other team's transactions, really, I haven't even paid that much attention other than to what is today? Today is practice. The 16th of August. And I'm very happy with the crew that we're going to compete with and pumped to compete against this unit too."

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby on training camp fight with Rams RB Cam Akers: 'He got what he got'

Rams running back Cam Akers and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby got into a fracas when Crosby attempted to punch the ball out of Akers' hands at the end of a play. Akers didn't take too kindly to Crosby's try-hard finish to the rep, and despite a significant size difference -- Akers stands at 5-foot-10, while Crosby is a healthy 6-5 -- the running back let Crosby know of his displeasure, sparking a skirmish in which punches were thrown between the two.

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: No issues being called out by DC Wink Martindale

"[It was] him wanting to let me know that he feels I can be a Pro Bowler this year, he feels I can kind of take the league by storm, and me knowing that him saying it really doesn't mean much, right? It's about what I do every day," Thibodeaux said. "That's kind of the conversation that we had: that I am the only one that can get me to the places that I want to be."

Titans WR Treylon Burks suffered LCL sprain, will miss multiple weeks

Burks saw action in just 11 games during his rookie campaign, totaling 33 receptions for 444 yards and one touchdown. For the Titans offense to pick things up in 2023, it will be counting on improved contributions from Burks, who portends to the lead the WR corps alongside veteran free-agent signee DeAndre Hopkins﻿.