The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: The Life of Riley

As competition heats up and the Bengals head into preseason game No. 2, we have a very special guest with us this week. Ken Riley II joins us to re-hash the amazing moments from the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement of his father, the late Ken Riley.

As we did the last time he was on the program, we are hoping for support of The Ken Riley 13 Foundation. The Ken Riley Foundation, Inc. (a 501 (c) (3) organization) was created to provide economic support to financially challenged students in their pursuit of advanced education that include college or technical schools.

You can donate to their cause through our YouTube “SuperChats”, or donate directly here.

We also tee up the coverage for that upcoming game against the Falcons. Who needs to impress this week and what will see from the quarterbacks?

We get set at 7 p.m. ET, so you won’t want to miss the live fun. If you do however, it will be on your favorite streaming platform later.