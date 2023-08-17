 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: The Life of Riley

We have the pleasure of welcoming in Ken Riley II to catch up on things with his and his family, as well as reflect on his father’s recent enshrinement in the Hall of Fame. We also look ahead at Preseason Week 2 and the players to watch at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday!

By Anthony Cosenza
As competition heats up and the Bengals head into preseason game No. 2, we have a very special guest with us this week. Ken Riley II joins us to re-hash the amazing moments from the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement of his father, the late Ken Riley.

As we did the last time he was on the program, we are hoping for support of The Ken Riley 13 Foundation. The Ken Riley Foundation, Inc. (a 501 (c) (3) organization) was created to provide economic support to financially challenged students in their pursuit of advanced education that include college or technical schools.

You can donate to their cause through our YouTube “SuperChats”, or donate directly here.

We also tee up the coverage for that upcoming game against the Falcons. Who needs to impress this week and what will see from the quarterbacks?

