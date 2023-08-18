Ken Riley’s Pro Football Hall of Fame ring to be presented Nov. 5

Late Cincinnati Bengals legend Ken Riley was honored with Pro Football’s highest honor earlier in August, being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The event saw his son, Ken Riley II, give his father’s well-deserved induction speech.

The celebration of Riley’s Hall of Fame career will continue Sunday, Nov. 5, as the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that the Bengals legend’s family will receive his Hall of Fame ring that day.

NEWS



The dates that members of the Class of 2023 will receive their @KayJewelers Rings of Excellence are set:



9/10: Don Coryell

9/25: @rondebarber

10/1: @joethomas73

10/1: Joe Klecko

10/15: Zach Thomas

11/5: Ken Riley

11/6: @Revis24

11/30: Chuck Howley and… pic.twitter.com/x0Mak4Z9MJ — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 17, 2023

Nov. 5 also marks the night that the Bengals will welcome the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional Round matchup. It has yet to be announced if the ring presentation will come in private or in a pregame ceremony.

Riley played for the Bengals from 1969-83 and, at his cornerback position, went on to become a two-time Pro Bowler and 1983 First-Team All-Pro selection while grabbing 65 career interceptions. He was inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor as part of its inaugural class.

He went on to serve as the head coach of his alma mater Florida A&M from 1986–93, then became the school’s athletic director from 1994-2003.