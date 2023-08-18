 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ken Riley’s Pro Football Hall of Fame ring to be presented Nov. 5

The Bengals will host the Bills that day.

By Aaron Gershon
NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Late Cincinnati Bengals legend Ken Riley was honored with Pro Football’s highest honor earlier in August, being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The event saw his son, Ken Riley II, give his father’s well-deserved induction speech.

The celebration of Riley’s Hall of Fame career will continue Sunday, Nov. 5, as the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that the Bengals legend’s family will receive his Hall of Fame ring that day.

Nov. 5 also marks the night that the Bengals will welcome the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional Round matchup. It has yet to be announced if the ring presentation will come in private or in a pregame ceremony.

Riley played for the Bengals from 1969-83 and, at his cornerback position, went on to become a two-time Pro Bowler and 1983 First-Team All-Pro selection while grabbing 65 career interceptions. He was inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor as part of its inaugural class.

He went on to serve as the head coach of his alma mater Florida A&M from 1986–93, then became the school’s athletic director from 1994-2003.

