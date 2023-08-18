Three and Out Podcast: What to watch for in Bengals vs. Falcons

This week on Three and Out, Kevin and I discussed what we’d like to see from the Cincinnati Bengals at certain positions on Friday night when the team faces the Atlanta Falcons on the road, a game in which the defensive starters are expected to play.

Thanks for watching, and for more great content, check out the rest of the shows on the Orange and Black Insider here.

Cincy Jungle comes loaded with the best Cincinnati Bengals links, news and analysis, and some other stuff. Find us on Twitter at @CincyJungle and on Facebook at Facebook.com/CincyJungle. If you want to check out our podcasts, including all Orange and Black Insider content, it is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes! You can tweet us @BengalsOBI or get in touch with us via email at theobinsider@gmail.com. And as always, Who Dey!!