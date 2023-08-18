Bengals News (8/18): Ja’Marr Chase files restraining order against harasser

Donatos Named "Official Pizza of Cincinnati Bengals"

Donatos Pizza, the fast-casual pizza franchise famous for its Edge to Edge® toppings – has partnered with the Cincinnati Bengals and is now recognized as the Official Pizza of the Cincinnati Bengals. This football season, the premium pizzas will be served to Who Dey Nation throughout 12 concession stands including club and suite locations at Paycor Stadium. Donatos Pizza will also be available at Pregame at The Banks located on Freedom Way, between Race Street and Joe Nuxhall Way.

Cincinnati Boomer Esiason Says Joe Burrow Will Appear in Season Two of Netflix Docuseries 'Quarterback'

After turning down the chance to be on the show, it sounds like the 26-year-old will be featured in season two according to former Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason.

Joe Burrow injury update: Bengals HC Zac Taylor provides clarity on QB’s status

Joe Burrow has quickly established himself among the elite quarterbacks in the entire NFL. He has helped the Cincinnati Bengals appear in the AFC Championship game in each of the past two seasons while being among the favorites to win the NFL MVP award.

Bengals' Joe Mixon found not guilty of aggravated menacing

"The standard of reasonable doubt is the highest standard that we have in our justice system, as it should be," Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Gwen Bender said before issuing her ruling. "After a careful review of all of the evidence presented at trial, including the stipulations and the testimony presented today, I cannot say the city sustained its burden."

Breaking down Falcons-Bengals in Week 2

Atlanta took care of business in its first preseason game, coming up with a double digit win driven heavily by an admirably aggressive group of reserves on defense. This week, the Bengals are coming to town, bringing with them a roster that has gone to back-to-back AFC Championship Games.

Breaking Down State of Cincinnati Bengals' Offensive Line Going Into Preseason Matchup With Atlanta Falcons

Football is officially back! Even though these preseason games don't matter for the Bengals' official record, they couldn't be more important for those players that are working to earn a spot on one of the most talented rosters in the NFL.

4 very surprising developments from Cincinnati Bengals training camp

Not a year goes by without training camp unfolding in ways you didn't expect. It's why roster projections from May look foolish in late August. The surprises we've seen from the Bengals have fortunately been, for the most part, positive.

5 underrated Bengals who could have a significant impact this season

Over the last two seasons, Cameron Sample has slowly increased his role on a week-to-week basis, but this year more than ever, they will need his pass-rushing ability to be at its best. The Bengals ranked in the bottom five in sack totals last season and need to generate more QB pressures, QB hits, and sacks. Sample will play a vital role in that.

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Filing Restraining Order Against Harasser

The interaction allegedly happened in 2021. He claims she hasn't left him alone since then, with the most recent harassment happening last month. Hunter claims Chase is the father of her child and "is spinning a web of lies about being a victim of domestic violence ... he says no law enforcement agency has found her to be credible," according to the TMZ report.

Around the league

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Browns-Eagles tie on Thursday night

Summer of DTR rolls on. Though the numbers didn’t glisten as they have in two previous outings, Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s impressive preseason carried on Thursday in Philadelphia. Staring down a deep and dominant Eagles defensive front, DTR had some happy feet here and there, but still made smart decisions and accurate throws. He displayed his scrambling prowess once more and captained Cleveland to a pair of field-goal drives in the first half.

Making the Leap candidates from each AFC team for 2023 NFL season

Dax Hill, labeled as the most athletic safety in the 2022 class by the Next Gen Stats draft model, finds himself in an intriguing position. With key departures of safety stalwarts Jessie Bates (Atlanta) and Vonn Bell (Carolina) via free agency, there's a void in the Bengals' secondary, and Hill seems primed to fill it. Limited to just 135 defensive snaps in his first regular season (and 169 snaps on special teams), Hill's role is set to expand significantly in his second NFL season.

Ravens sign CB Ronald Darby following loss of Marlon Humphrey to foot injury

The Ravens are signing free-agent cornerback Ronald Darby to a one-year deal worth up to $3.2 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. The team later announced the signing.

2023 NFL fantasy football: Overvalued/undervalued players to know for your draft

My favorite aspect of this delicious preseason activity: Identifying overvalued and undervalued players. Now that we've crossed the halfway point of August -- and most of the notable free-agent skill-position players have signed with teams -- it's time to home in on some players who could make or break your fantasy draft.

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson 'very thankful' Jaguars passed on him at No. 1

"Nope," Hutchinson said Wednesday, via mlive.com. "I'm happy here. Very thankful. Very thankful. I mean, it all worked out. It was divine timing. The way things went (was) the way things were supposed to go."