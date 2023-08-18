Zac Taylor details facility upgrades on Pat McAfee show

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was a guest on The Pat McAfee show on Wednesday night, where he discussed everything from Joe Burrow’s calf to giving away game balls from playoff wins to local bars.

One thing highlighted in the interview was also the improvements the team has made to their training facility.

“The cryo (cryotherapy), red light therapy, the float tank, all that stuff’s getting in place right now, so the guys are enjoying.”

These changes have been made after the NFLPA released a poll in which the Bengals got a “D-” grade for their training facility. The changes to the training facility reportedly cost the team $3 million.

Since the team hired Taylor and selected Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, the whole franchise has been different. Not only did they win their first playoff game in over 30 years, but they went to the Super Bowl and two consecutive AFC Championship games. They have also built an indoor practice bubble, something that has been debated about in Cincinnati for a very long time.

Heading into the 2023 season, the team is considered to be one of a few contenders, alongside the Chiefs, Bills, Eagles, and 49ers. The upgrades they have made, and continue to make to their facility, coupled with being one of the top team’s in the league, will continue to draw new talent in NFL free agency and hopefully keep drafted players with the team.

Who Dey!