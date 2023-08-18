Logan Wilson: “Super Bowl or die” for Bengals

Just two years ago, the goal for the Cincinnati Bengals was to win a playoff game.

Now? They’ll need to win at least three to meet expectations.

Recently, linebacker Logan Wilson shared with FOX19’s Jeremy Rauch what he wants this year: a championship. And nothing less.

"It's Super Bowl or die."



Fun talking expectations with Logan Wilson and Ted Karras today.



Ted's laugh after his answer says it all.#Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/YegobySVDy — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 16, 2023

Here’s what he said:

I mean, it’s at this point is just Super Bowl or die. You know what I mean? Like that’s just kind of our mantra in this locker room, and that’s the expectation, it’s that we got to get there. But it’s starting right now. We just gotta keep stacking days as best we can and just put one foot in front of the other.

Meanwhile, center Ted Karras made clear that “the next step” is for the Bengals to win it all.

It’s obvious that the players know how close they are to accomplishing the ultimate goal after losing in the final minutes of their last two playoff losses, in the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams and the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now they just need to stay healthy and sustain season-long success before the postseason to secure a high playoff seed.

