Myles Murphy sidelined vs. Falcons with illness

The Cincinnati Bengals went on the road for the first time in the preseason Friday evening. With a 7:30 pm ET kickoff, the Bengals were expecting to have Myles Murphy in action, and it would’ve been a special game for the rookie.

The Bengals' first-round pick is from the Atlanta area, where, per Jay Morrison, his dad has been a season ticket holder.

Unfortunately, it was announced during tonight’s broadcast that Murphy was out due to an illness and did not make the trip to Atlanta.

Murphy recorded two tackles in the Bengals’ first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers in a 31-19 home loss.

Murphy is technically from Powder Springs, Georgia, about 30 minutes west of Atlanta.

The 6-foot-5 defensive end was the No. 1 overall strong-side defensive end in his recruiting class, taking his talent to the Clemson Tigers in South Carolina. Murphy was a standout rusher there and eventually showcased enough upside to be a first-round pick.

This season, Murphy is expected to get some snaps behind Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, two players that have been staples of the Bengals' defense yet have also been injury prone over the last few seasons.

Murphy can be expected to be back in action as the Bengals stay on the road in Week 3 against the Commanders.