Bengals News (8/19): Tie with Falcons

Quick Hits: Bengals' First D Sees Red Again (Take Another Bow, Mike Hilton)

Hilton, who has two red-zone picks in this training camp, forced another one on the 15th play when he batted Desmond Ridder's third-down pass in the air, and Joseph Ossai caught it for his first interception since his Texas days when he caught one from Joe Burrow.

Check out the top plays from the Bengals from Week 2 of the 2023 preseason.

The Cincinnati Bengals defense got the start in their second preseason game, and showed they've still got grit when it counts.

Jake Browning led Cincinnati on their first touchdown drive of the preseason and the Bengals nearly escaped Atlanta with the win.

The latest on Joe Burrow ahead of preseason Week 2.

Jeff Gunter is on the roster bubble, but he put together a nice game against the Falcons.

Jonah Williams gets the nod at RT.

