Zac Taylor gives an encouraging update on Chidobe Awuzie

The Cincinnati Bengals are close to getting one of their best defensive players back on the field.

Chidobe Awuzie went down last October with a season-ending knee injury and has slowly worked his way back into football activities. That includes drill work at practice, though he’s only done light work when it comes to team drills.

When the Bengals traveled to face the Atlanta Falcons during their second preseason game, they left injured players in Cincinnati except for Awuzie.

Head coach Zac Taylor said after the game that Awuzie traveled with the team because he is close to returning and is able to get some work in, while guys like Joe Burrow and Trayveon Williams stayed behind in Cincinnati.

“We didn’t bring any injured guys other than Chido because Chido gets a chance to get some work,” Taylor said. “He’s so close and coming off his injury, but other than that, we just left all the injured guys behind.”

It will be huge for the Bengals to get Awuzie back on the field, as he will bring leadership to a young secondary that is going through major turnover this season.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views, and other fun stuff. Who Dey!