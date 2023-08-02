Bengals News (8/2): Defense isn’t making it easy with introduction of pads

Training Camp Report: Bengals Defense Gets Out In Front Of Pads; Sharpening Iron Mike Hilton; Tackles Get Reacquainted With Familiar Rushers; Injury Update

"It's thud for us. The physical portion of things for us is really going to come up front with the O-line, the D-line, the linebackers, the backs in pass protection," Taylor said. "When you say the pads are coming on, there's an element to that for the receivers and for the safeties but when you're not tackling it gives a better chance to see the guys up front, the offensive linemen, the defensive linemen, the backers and the backs in the protection. Even when you see a back burst through the hole, carrying the ball in a tight-zone run, you really can't evaluate whether that was a great run from a physical standpoint for them because they aren't going to take them to the ground. They are going to try to punch the ball out, rake it and do all that and the back's got to finish the runs, but that stuff comes up more in the games."

Bengals Training Camp Observations - Aug. 1

Here are five observations after Tuesday's training camp practice.

Cincinnati Bengals RB Trayveon Williams Shares Positive Update After Suffering Ankle Injury in Practice

With Williams out, Chase Brown and Chris Evans will get more opportunities to show the coaching staff that they can pass protect at a high level in hopes of making a push for that third-down role behind Joe Mixon.

Joe Burrow Missing Practice, But Still Big Part of Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

He suffered the injury on Thursday, July 27. Burrow has been walking around on his own, but he hasn't attended a practice. Instead, he stays at Paycor Stadium to get treatment and work out on his own.

Joe Burrow NFL odds update: Bengals Under 11.5 regular-season wins now taking heavy action with Pro Bowl quarterback's uncertain return from calf injury

If the Bengals took the field right now, journeyman Trevor Siemian likely would be the starter (13-17 in his NFL career) with Jake Browning his backup (he is getting some first-team reps) and recently signed Reid Sinnett as the third stringer. That's not good. There doesn't seem to be a huge worry that Burrow will sit Week 1 in Cleveland, but PointsBet did drop the Bengals from -2.5 to -1.5, and Burrow is just 1-4 in his career against the Browns.

Ken Riley will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame 3 years after his death

“That’s not an easy thing to accept,” said former Bengals teammate Dave Lapham. “I know he felt like he could have played quarterback in the National Football League. But he accepted the move to the corner and more than accepted it, he excelled at it.”

Bengals’ Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins leading deep receiving corps at training camp

Cincinnati has a deep, freakishly talented stable of wideouts. Plus, updates on position battles and how the Bengals’ offense is humming with Joe Burrow sidelined.

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Myles Murphy fit in defensive scheme

Personally delivering Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson a root beer float and unboxing the dozens of Amazon boxes filled with snacks for the defensive line room in front of his locker.

Bengals punter Drue Chrisman talks about why he was rushed to hospital

“It was a little bit of a scare, but they ruled out a lot of the really bad things, so now we’re just hopefully moving on and won’t have to worry about it anymore,” Chrisman said.

Bengals: Former NFL WR texted Joe Burrow for injury update

That’s very encouraging news for the Bengals directly from Burrow himself, who was spotted at camp today with a sleeve on his leg and he wasn’t limping.

Around the league

Rams WR Cooper Kupp leaves practice with hamstring injury; HC Sean McVay has no update on status

Kupp appeared to pull up during a route, according to head coach Sean McVay, who did not provide specifics on the injury and had not been briefed by the team medical staff at the time of his news conference.

Jonathan Taylor trade fits: Dolphins, Patriots among five teams that should pursue Colts RB

The star running back is the latest at his position to dig his heels in on an extension commensurate with his perceived value, and the Colts -- like many other teams in similar situations -- don't appear eager to offer a long-term deal while Taylor still has a year left on his rookie contract.

Five NFL wide receivers poised to break out in Year 2

The 2022 NFL Draft -- like the 2020 draft -- saw a whopping six receivers come off the board in Round 1. And one of those selections -- Garrett Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick of the New York Jets -- became the second straight wideout to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, following in Ja'Marr Chase's footsteps. Meanwhile, Chris Olave, taken one pick after Wilson by the New Orleans Saints, joined his former Ohio State teammate in eclipsing 1,000 yards in Year 1. And those two certainly weren't the only rookie wideouts who flashed enticing ability last season, leading us to the question driving this piece ...

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett: Sean Payton violated coaches' code with comments

"I've been involved in this business my whole life, 43 years, and as a coach, as a coach's kid, we live in a glass house. We know that," Hackett said during his scheduled media session. "... And it's one of those things that there's a code, there's a way things are done in that house. This past week, it's frustrating and it sucks, but we're all susceptible to it. There are things you do, mistakes you make, and it costs you time on the field, costs you your job, all those things, and I own all that stuff."

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels on Josh Jacobs holdout: 'We're going to look forward to getting him back and integrated into the group'

Coming in the aftermath of the Raiders declining Jacobs' fifth-year option, questions abounded as to if this was a clue to what lied ahead for the back. Turns out it did. Jacobs was a workhorse for the Raiders en route to winning the NFL rushing crown and his first All-Pro accolade.

Saints WR Michael Thomas 'fine-tuning everything' as he moves closer to 100 percent 'every day'

"Once I passed my physical and they gave me the green light and they checked all the details they needed to check, I trusted it," Thomas said Tuesday about taking full-speed reps, per the Associated Press. "I have real strong faith in God, and I know it was a process to get here. And I didn't cheat that process. So, eventually if you don't cheat that process and you stick to the grind, you'll reap the rewards and the benefits.