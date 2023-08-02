Joe Burrow is the unluckiest QB in the NFL, per PFF data

Recently, Pro Football Focus published an analysis of “unlucky interceptions”, and research shows that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the unluckiest passer in the league:

According to PFF grading and charting, just 12 of Burrow’s 35 interceptions have been deemed his fault. Seven have come from a combination of miscommunication, receivers stopping their routes and dropped passes, while 16 have been forced by the defense, either by coverage players breaking up a pass or pass-rushers hitting the Bengals signal-caller as he threw.

9 of Dak Prescott's INTs since 2016 are from drops



Tied for the most in the NFL



The league's unluckiest passers since 2016https://t.co/xWg7xsdoWf — PFF (@PFF) August 2, 2023

Burrow had the lowest percentage of QB-fault interceptions at 34.3%. Right after him is Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers at 37.1% and then Mac Jones of the New England Patriots at 38.5%. You can read the article here (it’s premium content, so you’ll need a subscription).

In case you missed it, make sure to check out our AFC preview with Adam Pacman Jones: