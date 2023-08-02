The Cincinnati Bengals have had numerous top-tier wide receivers wear the orange and black throughout the franchise's history. That includes current stars Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who have gotten a lot of hype as the NFL’s best current receiver tandem.

How about being one of the NFL’s all-time great receiver duos?

Elliott Kalb of 33rd Team released his 11 greatest wide receiver duos of all time, where Chase and Higgins entered the ranking at No. 5 overall.

Kalb stated, “What the heck, I’ve seen enough of these two to take a chance and predict that these guys will be one of the top wide receiver duos of all time.

“Ja’Marr Chase was limited to 12 games last season (the Bengals played 16 — not 17 games — and Chase missed four games with a hip injury). Despite this, Chase finished with 87 catches for more than 1,000 yards. He was on his way to haul in 116 receptions for 1,400-plus yards. Tee Higgins is a perfect complement. He had a pair of touchdowns in Super Bowl LVI and a game-tying touchdown reception in the second half of last year’s AFC title game. You get the feeling that one of these years — real soon — Joe Burrow and Chase and Higgins are going to put it all together.”

San Francisco’s Jerry Rice and John Taylor came in at No. 2, while Randy Moss and Chris Carter for the Vikings rounded out the list at No. 1.

Ironically, Moss recently tabbed the Philadelphia Eagles’ duo of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith as the NFL’s current best receiver tandem over Chase and Higgins. The Brown/Smith duo came in at No. 11 in the 33rd Team ranking.

What are your thoughts on Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins making this list at No. 5?