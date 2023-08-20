Bengals News (8/20): Andrei Iosivas’ fight to be active on gamedays

Everything Zac Taylor Had To Say After Week 2 of the 2023 Preseason

A recap of what Zac Taylor had to say following the Cincinnati Bengals' 13-13 tie with the Atlanta Falcons.

Andrei Iosivas fighting to be active on gamedays

Iosivas was supposed to make the team but marinate on the inactive list. But in Friday night’s 13-13 tie with the Falcons, Iosivas played the second most snaps on offense with 56 and added eight more on special teams, which will be key to getting him active on regular-season gamedays.

Five Bengals that saw their stock rise in tie vs. Falcons

The Bengals didn't win, but they also didn't lose their second preseason game. These five players did more to help their roster standing than most.

Falcons Safety Jessie Bates Thankful For Cincinnati Years: 'They Did A Lot For Me'

The ball-hawking safety played for Cincinnati from 2018-22 and finished his Bengals run tied for 15th all-time among the franchise's interception leaders (14 INTs).

Bengals backup QB problem has fans dreaming of Andy Dalton

The backup QB situation for the Bengals isn't getting better...

Boomer Esiason: Joe Burrow will be on Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ Season 2

Is Joe Burrow keeping this a secret?

Baker Mayfield seeks information about handling of $12 million

Mayfield and his wife filed a petition on Tuesday seeking information regarding the possible misappropriation of $12 million by an Austin, Texas investment firm.

Eagles cut Greedy Williams, Giants cut his brother Rodarius Williams

It's a rough day for the Williams family, as brothers Greedy Williams and Rodarius Williams both were cut.

Preseason Week 2 Fantasy Football Game Recap: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons

Chris Evans and Chase Brown have been given opportunities to surpass the injured Trayveon Williams for second on the depth chart, but they didn’t gain much momentum in the first half.

2023 fantasy season: Hype train or smokescreen? Making sense of training camp news

Is a breakthrough for Steelers receiver George Pickens underway? Marcas Grant finds three fantasy hype trains to hop aboard and three smokescreens to approach with caution heading into the 2023 NFL season.

Estate of late NFL QB Dwayne Haskins reaches partial settlement over death on Florida highway

The estate of late NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins has reached a “partial settlement” in its lawsuit against the driver, the owner and the broker of the dump truck that struck and killed Haskins, the family’s lawyer said Friday.

Inside Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's summer of change - ESPN

Tagovailoa's biggest goal is to prevent concussions, which derailed his MVP-caliber season last year, and this was the offseason blueprint he used.

Saints TE Jimmy Graham detained after experiencing medical episode

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was detained by police in Southern California on Friday night after experiencing a medical episode, the team said in a statement.