Bengals News (8/21): Joe Mixon vs. the media

Joe Mixon Refuses to Talk About Case, Plans to Avoid Specific Reporters

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon announced that he wouldn't take questions from specific reporters from ESPN, The Cincinnati Enquirer, Pro Football Network, and Sports Illustrated.

There's also this from his agent, Peter Schaffer.

You know exactly why we don’t talk to you. You consistently look for the negative and always are putting the players down.



We have given you ample chances to correct the situation and you refuse. You made your bed now sleep in it. Don’t tweet to people that you don’t know why. — Peter Schaffer (@peterjschaffer) August 20, 2023

Sidebar: I don’t exactly why Mixon and his agent are taking this stance, but I can’t imagine a stance that goes against pro’s pros like Ben Baby, James Rapien, Kelsey Conway, Jay Morrison, and Charlie Goldsmith is a good hill to die on.

Moving on.

Joe Mixon's Boycott of PFN's Bengals Writer, Others Explained

In the Bengals locker room, Mixon stated, “Just so you know, I won’t be taking questions from you, you, you, or you,” pointing at Morrison, Baby, Conway, and Rapien. Morrison asked Mixon why he wouldn’t speak to those specific reporters. Mixon responded it was because those reporters had been “disrespectful.”

Cincinnati Bengals Stock Watch: Who's Rising After Preseason Tie Against Atlanta Falcons

Here are some players that boosted their stock following their performance against the Falcons:

Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie takes next step in injury comeback

A great update on the No. 1 CB for the Bengals.

Bengals’ updated 53-man roster prediction after second preseason game

A 53-man outlook for the Bengals after the tie with the Falcons.

NFL insider offers update on Bengals QB Joe Burrow's calf injury

An NFL insider offered an update on Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow's calf injury that has kept him sidelined since the early portion of training camp.

In shunning reporters, Bengals running back Joe Mixon forfeits his voice

Entering his seventh year with the Bengals, Mixon announced he will not speak to reporters of certain outlets. He clearly has his reasons. But the machine will continue to churn content, and by forfeiting that specific power, the narratives are once more out of his hand.

Troy Hill agrees to sign with Panthers

The Panthers are adding a former Bengals defensive back.

NFL preseason 2023 Week 2 takeaways and schedule

The NFL preseason continued Saturday. Here are the key performances so far in Week 2.

Buccaneers' Todd Bowles still has no 'timetable' for QB competition after Baker Mayfield sits against Jets

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said he still doesn't have a timetable for the quarterback competition after giving Baker Mayfield the night off against the Jets and seeing Kyle Trask deliver a poised performance.

LB Myles Jack informs Eagles he plans to retire after seven NFL seasons

Linebacker Myles Jack, just a few weeks shy of his 28th birthday, has informed the Philadelphia Eagles that he intends to retire.

Isaiah Bolden out of hospital; Patriots-Titans practices off

Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from a hospital in Green Bay after he was immobilized on a stretcher following a hit from a teammate Saturday night.