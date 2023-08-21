Bengals are just outside of top 10 in offensive line ranking

It is no secret the Cincinnati Bengals have struggled to protect Joe Burrow during his first three seasons in the NFL.
Over the past few offseasons, the Bengals have pieced together a solid group up front to block for Burrow in 2023. Guys like Alex Cappa, Ted Karras, Cordell Volson, Orlando Brown Jr., and La’el Collins.
Heading into 2023, the line has been ranked 11th in a “consensus ranking” of how major outlets ranked all 32 units.
the only 2023 NFL offensive line rankings you need— deepvaluebettor (Ravens fader) (@deepvaluebettor) August 17, 2023
pff
madden 2024
4for4
33rd team
action
ftn
fantasypros
sharp fb
espn pbwr + rbwr (2022)
s/o @ThomasEmerick pic.twitter.com/WkXIOYQmDn
The “consensus ranking” was with PFF, Madden, and more.
The top-10 offensive lines in the NFL were rounded out by the Chargers, Broncos, Ravens, Falcons, Packers, Cowboys, Chiefs, Lions, Browns, and Eagles.
The Eagles were the clear number one, according to the graphic posted.
The Bengals' offensive line will be tested out of the gates in Cleveland for Week 1, as the Browns sport one of the league’s best offensive and defensive lines.
