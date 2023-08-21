Chidobe Awuzie back in action for Bengals in 7-on-7 drills

The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping they get 28-year-old cornerback Chidobe Awuzie back in time for their September 10th season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

His services could be of use against quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Amari Cooper. Awuzie tore his ACL in October of 2022 and has his eyes set on playing during the team’s opener.

After signing with Cincinnati in the 2021 offseason, Awuzie almost instantly became the team’s top corner. Losing him late last season arguably changed the outcome of the year.

Nonetheless, he’s looking good after returning to 7-on-7 action at practice.

Chidobe Awuzie(22) continues to improve. Here he is taking one of his first reps in 7-on-7. He hadn’t done any 7-on-7 work until today. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/Q80qSesxIB — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 20, 2023

Awuzie replaced rookie D.J. Ivey in the drill.

“It’s a lift anytime you see a leader and someone who has been through an injury of that magnitude come all the way back. Everyone has seen him rehab, everyone has seen him in the meetings, everyone has seen him work hard. But to see him get back on the field, it was a good sight to see,” cornerbacks coach Charles Burks told Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson.

Let’s just say reports coming out of Bengals Camp on their cornerback are only positive, and that’s a great thing to hear if you’re a fan.