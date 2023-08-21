Cody Ford suffers concussion

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor met with the media Monday afternoon, where he gave several updates on injured players.

One new injury to report was on backup offensive lineman Cody Ford, who suffered a concussion during Sunday’s practice. It’s unclear how long the veteran will be sidelined or if he will miss Saturday’s preseason finale vs. the Washington Commanders.

This is a tough break for Ford, who was signed to a one-year veteran minimum contract this offseason following a one-year stint with the Arizona Cardinals. He was originally a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2019 NFL Draft.

However, Ford lasted just three seasons in Buffalo before being traded to Arizona. He went on to play in 11 games (three starts) this past season, mostly at left guard, while earning a career-low 41.2 PFF grade.

In 63 offensive snaps logged this preseason, Ford has earned a 34.3 PFF grade. Between his struggles on the field and now dealing with a concussion, you have to wonder how secure his spot on the 53-man roster is, even if he does give the Bengals depth at multiple spots along the offensive line since he can play guard and tackle.

If cut, the Bengals are not on the hook for any dead cap, according to Over the Cap.