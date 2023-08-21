Zac Taylor and Brian Callahan give update on Joe Burrow’s recovery

Another day, another Joe Burrow-less practice for the Cincinnati Bengals.

With 20 days until the Bengals face the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, we still have yet to see Burrow make his return from a calf injury suffered on July 27th.

However, we did get a brief update on Burrow during Zac Taylor’s Monday press conference.

“He looks great,” Taylor said of Burrow. “Physically just walking around, he looks as great as he has.”

Here's 100 seconds of Zac Taylor talking about Joe Burrow today:



* The challenge of preparing for the season

* The plan for his return to practice

* How much time he'll need to be ready for week 1 pic.twitter.com/p9cjhqBveL — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) August 21, 2023

Following Friday’s preseason tie with the Atlanta Falcons, Taylor had another small update on QB1.

“I think things are good, and he’s progressing as he should,” Taylor stated.

On Sunday, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan gave his own thoughts on his QB’s recovery.

“He’s still able to throw to some degree. I don’t think that part is going to be all that difficult for him,” Callahan told Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson. “It will take a couple of days just getting back into rhythm with the receivers, but these guys have played so much football together that doesn’t concern me so much. He’s not trying to put weight on or anything like he was last year or anything like that. He’s in good shape. I don’t think it will take very long.

“Everything to my eye seems like he’s progressing the way he’s supposed to.”

It would appear Burrow still isn’t in any real danger of missing Week 1. However, it would be nice to see him back at practice soon so we don’t see the kind of rust he had to work out last year when he missed all of camp and the preseason due to an appendectomy. Burrow threw four picks in the Week 1 overtime loss to Pittsburgh, then didn’t even reach 200 passing yards in the Week 2 loss at Dallas.