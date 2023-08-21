We’re now entering the final week of NFL Preseason action, highlighted by the Cincinnati Bengals’ clash with the Washington Commanders on Saturday.
Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week.
NFL Preseason Week 3 TV Schedule
Thursday, August 24th
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 pm ET (NFL Network)
- Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 8 pm ET (Amazon Prime Video)
Friday, August 25th
- Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 8 pm ET (CBS)
- New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 pm ET (NFL Network)
- Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 pm ET (NFL Network)
Saturday, August 26th
- Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 pm ET (NFL Network)
- Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 1 pm ET
- Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 pm ET
- Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1 pm ET
- New York Jets at New York Giants, 6 pm ET (NFL Network)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 6:05 pm ET
- Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 pm ET
- Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 pm ET
- Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 8 pm ET
- Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9 pm ET (NFL Network)
Sunday, August 27th
- Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, 8 pm ET (FOX)
