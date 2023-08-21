 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joe Mixon makes a bold statement about Cordell Volson

A potential Hall of Fame guard?

By Jason Marcum
Carolina Panthers v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

It’s no secret the Cincinnati Bengals have high hopes for second-year starting guard Cordell Volson.

However, that hype reached new heights following Monday’s practice when running back Joe Mixon made a bold proclamation.

Now entering his seventh NFL season, Mixon has played behind plenty of offensive linemen throughout his career, and he thinks Volson has the potential to be among the best.

“I’m a very big fan of Cordell Volson, just to make it clear. I just love everything about him,” said Mixon, who later added, “ I think he’s going to be around for a long time, and I believe that as long as he’s on the right track and doing what he’s doing, (he’s) a potential Hall of Famer.”

Mixon’s comments on Volson can be seen at the 6:35 mark below while also discussing the addition of Orlando Brown Jr. (via Mike Petraglia).

As a fourth-round rookie out of North Dakota State in 2022, Volson played every one of Cincinnati’s 1311 offensive snaps (regular season and postseason), the only Bengals lineman to play in 100% of said snaps.

Though he had some struggles early on, Volson ended the year on a good note, including being one of PFF’s top-15 rookies of Week 13. That was when Cincinnati took down the Kansas City Chiefs.

Volson finished the regular season with a 51.6 PFF grade, then finished the Bengals’ three-game postseason run with a 64.7 grade. That included a season-high 79.7 run-blocking grade vs. the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. He allowed just five total pressures in those three playoff games.

Speaking of run blocks, Volson had several pad-popping blocks during Monday’s practice session.

We’ll certainly get an idea of just how much Volson has improved in Week 1 when he goes up against a Cleveland Browns squad sporting one of the NFL’s best defensive lines.

