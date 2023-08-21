Joe Mixon makes a bold statement about Cordell Volson

It’s no secret the Cincinnati Bengals have high hopes for second-year starting guard Cordell Volson.

However, that hype reached new heights following Monday’s practice when running back Joe Mixon made a bold proclamation.

Now entering his seventh NFL season, Mixon has played behind plenty of offensive linemen throughout his career, and he thinks Volson has the potential to be among the best.

“I’m a very big fan of Cordell Volson, just to make it clear. I just love everything about him,” said Mixon, who later added, “ I think he’s going to be around for a long time, and I believe that as long as he’s on the right track and doing what he’s doing, (he’s) a potential Hall of Famer.”

Mixon’s comments on Volson can be seen at the 6:35 mark below while also discussing the addition of Orlando Brown Jr. (via Mike Petraglia).

A grateful Joe Mixon speaks on what it means to have his issues in the past and focus on winning with Bengals pic.twitter.com/M85Uy6i267 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 21, 2023

As a fourth-round rookie out of North Dakota State in 2022, Volson played every one of Cincinnati’s 1311 offensive snaps (regular season and postseason), the only Bengals lineman to play in 100% of said snaps.

Though he had some struggles early on, Volson ended the year on a good note, including being one of PFF’s top-15 rookies of Week 13. That was when Cincinnati took down the Kansas City Chiefs.

Volson finished the regular season with a 51.6 PFF grade, then finished the Bengals’ three-game postseason run with a 64.7 grade. That included a season-high 79.7 run-blocking grade vs. the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. He allowed just five total pressures in those three playoff games.

Speaking of run blocks, Volson had several pad-popping blocks during Monday’s practice session.

3. Check out the kickout block by Cordell Volson on this Joe Mixon run.

“I’m a big fan of Cordell Volson, said Mixon. “I think he’s going to be around for a long time and I believe that as long as he’s on the right track and doing what he’s doing he’s a potential Hall of Famer.” pic.twitter.com/2n98fRZ4mW — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) August 21, 2023

Myles Murphy is back at practice today. Here in 11s. pic.twitter.com/WYS2pxZun8 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 21, 2023

We’ll certainly get an idea of just how much Volson has improved in Week 1 when he goes up against a Cleveland Browns squad sporting one of the NFL’s best defensive lines.