Bengals News (8/22): Joe Burrow does Guinness Commercial with Joe Montana

Team Transactions: Wilcox Cleared To Practice

The Bengals today cleared TE Mitchell Wilcox to practice and removed him from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. Wilcox had been placed on the Active/PUP list on July 24.

Bengals Training Camp Observations - Aug. 21

Here are five observations after Monday's training camp practice.

Quick Hits: Joe 'One Rep' Burrow Looks "Great'; Awuzie, Wilcox Return To Bengals' Team Drills

Maybe he was kidding. Maybe. But the point is the Bengals think this is an easier injury to manage than last year's appendectomy, which struck him the day before training camp started and sapped him of so much weight and strength he wasn't 100 percent going into the season.

Joe Burrow And Joe Montana Star In New Guinness Ad… Sort Of

Joe Burrow, Bengals legend, will soon be gracing your televisions with a new ad for the new non-alcoholic beer Guinness 0… sort of. The young quarterback appears with all-time great Joe Montana in an ad for Guinness 0 jerseys, specifically, and all proceeds from every jersey purchase will go to the Joe Burrow Foundation.

Training Camp Report: The Two Mikes And How To Win Super Bowls; Callahan's Takes On O-Line, Rookie WR Iosivas

They knew they wouldn't have Sidney Jones IV and Marvell Tell III. Jones was still out with a hamstring injury suffered on his last snap in the preseason opener and Tell left early Friday night with an undisclosed ailment. And No. 1 cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, celebrating his return to 7-on-7 in his ACL rehab, isn't doing team stuff yet.

Bengals' Joe Mixon declines to talk case; shuns some outlets

After Sunday's practice, Mixon declined to speak to reporters. He then announced he would be boycotting questions from specific reporters who represent the following outlets: Sports Illustrated, The Cincinnati Enquirer, Pro Football Network and ESPN.

Bengals Could Target QB Addition

Neither Jake Browning nor Trevor Siemian have run away with the Bengals QB2 gig, a job that’s becoming increasingly important considering Joe Burrow‘s questionable status to start the regular season. Head coach Zac Taylor admitted that the organization could add another quarterback to the mix, but he also cautioned that introducing an outside QB to Cincy’s system could be difficult with only weeks remaining until the regular season.

Bengals get further answers about OL puzzle as preseason continues

There, Jackson Carman, fresh off getting moved out of the right tackle competition and back to left tackle (where he looked good last postseason), played 60-plus snaps on the left side in Atlanta.

Bengals: 4 surprise preseason roster cuts before Week 1

The Cincinnati Bengals have had a mix of good and bad times recently. However, the 2022 NFL season was a really good one for them. They even got to the AFC Championship game. Still, they couldn't quite win that game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, as the new season's practice games are happening, a few players are not doing as well as people hoped. La'el Collins, Jeff Gunter, Trent Taylor, and Jackson Carman are not standing out as they should be. This has made the fans and coaches unhappy. So, let's look ahead to the 2023 NFL season and see who might not make it to the main team before the first week.

Chase Brown: 5 things about the Cincinnati Bengals rookie running back

Rookie Chase Brown is vying for a roster spot as one of the Cincinnati Bengals' running backs, and getting plenty of preseason snaps as the team familiarizes itself with the talented fifth-round pick from Illinois.

3 Bengals who upped their stock in preseason game vs Falcons

The Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons tied in their Friday night preseason matchup but the final score doesn't matter as much as the performances of the players on the field. Three Bengals upped their stock in the 13-13 draw.

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Commanders' win over Ravens on Monday night

One "fun" preseason win. On the strength of Joey Slye's right leg, the Commanders concluded the Ravens' NFL-record 24-game preseason winning streak. One can debate the merits and importance of said streak for autumns to come, but perhaps this might too have been something for these new-age Commanders to build upon. Magic Johnson knows a thing or five about winning a world championship as a player, but one of the Commanders' newest owners couldn't help but get excited about Monday's triumph, posting that it was "a lot of fun for Commanders fans!" Fun isn't something Washington fans have been accustomed to anytime recently.

Colts grant RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek trade

The Indianapolis Colts have given Taylor permission to seek a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Conversations regarding potential landing spots are ongoing, with the Colts informing several player personnel executives of Taylor's availability via trade, per Rapoport.

2023 NFL Preseason Debrief, Week 2: Top rookies? Who's winning position battles? MVP of August?!

A bunch of NFL teams drafted late-round rookie quarterbacks in April, hoping to find a backup of the future. The story of the preseason thus far is how many of these Day 3 picks have outplayed expectations and the veterans ahead of them, including the Raiders' Aidan O'Connell, Packers' Sean Clifford, Eagles' Tanner McKee and Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson. That doesn't even include Chicago undrafted D-II rookie Tyson Bagent, who has shown up strong, or Arizona fifth-rounder Clayton Tune, who may still be in a battle for the Week 1 starting job. The usual caveats apply here about the strength of competition and how much to draw from the preseason, but this group has played well enough to possibly change depth charts entering the season.