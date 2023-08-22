Cris Collinsworth picks Cincinnati to win the Super Bowl

Sure, Joe Burrow is nursing a calf injury, but that didn’t stop former Bengals receiver Cris Collinsworth from saying they are going to win it all.

Recently, Collinsworth appeared on The Dan Patrick Show and picked his former team to hoist the Lombardi in February.

"Who's better at this point in time than the Cincinnati Bengals."



Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) explains why he's picking the #Bengals to win the Super Bowl this year.



“It’s time,” he said. “Who’s better at this point in time than the Cincinnati Bengals? I’ve never picked them, not once, in my entire career. I think it’s their year. I think they can do it. I really do.”

Patrick then asked Collinsworth if he was concerned about Burrow’s injury. Here’s what Collinsworth said in response: “I might be more concerned if he were playing in the preseason. You know he hasn’t played in the last three.”

Of course, Collinsworth then added that it’s too hard to pick one team in the AFC. Still, he feels more confident in the Bengals than ever before.

