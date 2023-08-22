Chad Johnson gives big hug to Ja’Marr Chase’s father

Two Bengals legends finally met this week at practice: three-time All-Pro receiver Chad Johnson and Jimmy Chase, the father of potential future Hall of Famer Ja’Marr Chase.

And the exchange will certainly make you smile.

Johnson warmly walks up to Mr. Chase, shakes his hand, and asks him how he’s doing, having no idea who he is.

Mr. Chase then asks, “You know me?” When he sees that Johnson still hasn’t figured it out, he adds, “I’ve been dying to meet you... Been talking about you.”

Finally, after Johnson’s been held in suspense long enough Mr. Chase says, “Ja’Marr Chase’s daddy.”

Johnson then gives him a big hug and exclaims “Poppa!”

So how will the younger Chase and Joe Burrow, who is nursing a calf injury, fare early this season? We talk about the QB’s current situation in the video below:

