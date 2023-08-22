What will the Bengals’ AFC North record be for the 2023 season?

Greetings, Bengals fans!

For this week’s Bengals Reacts Survey, we’re asking how you think Cincinnati will do in the AFC North this year.

There’s no question this is one of, if not the best division in football, as there’s a very real chance all four teams finish with a winning record this year and possibly all make it into the NFL Playoffs.

Sound off in the poll below, and expand on your thoughts in the comments section!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/R82JJI/">Please take our survey</a>

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Bengals fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff. Who Dey!