Ken Anderson does not advance in 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame voting

Cincinnati Bengals legend Ken Anderson will have to wait another year for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday, the HOF committee announced three senior semifinalists for the 2024 class, essentially the final step toward induction for senior nominees, but Anderson was not included.

Instead, the senior nominees were Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael, and Art Powell.

You can read the full announcement here.

Anderson remains the only eligible quarterback with four NFL passing titles not to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, according to Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson.

Among his other career achievements include:

Bengals’ career passing leader with 32,838 yards.

Four-time Pro Bowler.

One-time First-Team All-Pro and two-time Second-Team All-Pro.

1981 NFL MVP.

Four-time NFL passer rating leader.

Two-time NFL passing yards Leader.

Three-time NFL completion percentage leader.

Seventh-highest Super Bowl single-game pass completion percentage at 73.5%.

Led the Bengals to four playoff berths.

Finished his playing career with a win-loss record of 91-81.

Super Bowl XLII Champion as the Steelers quarterbacks coach.

Alas, we will have to wait hopefully just one more year for Anderson to finally get the due he’s owed.

