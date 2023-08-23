Bengals News (8/23): Joe Burrow masters taking the easy play

How Joe Burrow and the Bengals Turned Around Their Two-High Fortunes

Once known for their deep passing game, the Bengals were forced to take a dramatically different tack last season. And they’ll have to continue to do so to succeed in 2023.

Setting The Scene: Bengals at Commanders for Week 3 of the 2023 Preseason

The Bengals wrap up their preseason slate on Saturday when they take on the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Cincinnati is looking to close the preseason on a winning note, after suffering a 36-19 defeat vs. Green Bay on Aug. 11 before tying Atlanta 13-13 last Friday. The game against the Falcons provided more takeaways than the final score, however, as the Bengals trotted out their first-team defense for the opening series then continued evaluations on several depth pieces.

Training Camp Report: Chido Beats Mind Games; Bengals Respond To Zac Taylor's Hot Take With Plenty of Plays

Ever since training camp began, Bengals No. 1 cornerback Chidobe Awuzie has been trying to sneak on the field to get any kind of a rep, even lining up as a gunner on punt run-throughs as he goes through the last stages of ACL rehab.

Bengals CB depth quickly turned into a strength this summer

Fast forward to this summer and it has become clear the depth behind Chidobe Awuzie, Cam Taylor-Britt and Mike Hilton is doing just fine.

5 toughest tight ends on Bengals 2023 schedule

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and the Cincinnati Bengals are going to face a gauntlet of the best tight ends in the NFL this season. Thirteen of Cincinnati’s 17 games will be against teams that have one of the top 15 tight ends in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

Zac Taylor Sheds Light on Cincinnati Bengals Backup QB Competition, Possibility of Adding Veteran

"That race is not over yet. We’ve talked to both those guys," head coach Zac Taylor said on Tuesday. "We’ll keep that in-house where it stands today and let them get through this game. That decision has not been made." But we’ve got three days of work left this week and then we got a game and then we have to make that decision."

Breaking down why Bengals fans shouldn't panic about backup QB situation

While he's not the only reason the Bengals are a Super Bowl contender every year, Joe Burrow is arguably the biggest reason why the team is a heavy favorite to win it all. Once a team finds their franchise quarterback, fans feel confident that's the guy who can lead them to the promise land. Burrow is that guy for the Bengals.

'I Never Will Be That Guy' -- Bengals Rookie Takes Ownership of Key Mistake vs. Falcons

No one felt worse after Friday night’s 13-13 tie against the Atlanta Falcons than Cincinnati Bengals rookie safety Jordan Battle, whose taunting penalty not only gave the hosts a new set of downs on their first scoring drive but resulted in a benching.

Around the league

2023 NFL season preview: Ranking all eight divisions

We have one final round of preseason games left, which means the 2023 NFL regular season is coming fast. It will once again be a fascinating year, because there are so many teams that are fostering high hopes. The AFC is clearly flush with talent, so much so that four or five quality squads might be sitting home when the playoffs start. The NFC isn't as loaded, but it houses two of the best teams in the entire league (Philadelphia and San Francisco), along with plenty of compelling storylines in places like Green Bay, Detroit, Dallas and Seattle.

Ranking all 32 RB1s heading into the 2023 NFL season: Saquon Barkley not a top-five running back?

The Chargers’ success in 2022 was often tied to Ekeler’s production, as they went 9-2 when he had at least one scrimmage touchdown but 1-5 when he was held scoreless. Despite requesting a trade early in the offseason, Ekeler should occupy a huge role in Kellen Moore’s offense -- even if the new OC wants to stretch the field more. A player as talented and elusive as Ekeler will always find a way to produce.

Seahawks rookie WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba set for wrist surgery, likely out 3-4 weeks

The Seahawks wide receiver is set to undergo wrist surgery for a slight fracture and could miss three to four weeks, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Tuesday. Smith-Njigba suffered the wrist injury Saturday in Seattle's Week 2 preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Eagles center Jason Kelce regrets 'cheap shot' that sparked practice fight with Colts

This time, it happened in Philadelphia, where the Eagles hosted the Colts ahead of their preseason Week 3 meeting on Thursday. Despite the fact the Colts are coached by former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, things weren't all hugs and handshakes on Tuesday.