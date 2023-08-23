The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: The Comeback Trail

Tough decisions are on the horizon for the Cincinnati Bengals, as their final preseason game and roster cuts are around the corner. As it goes with a deep and talented team, they’ll be forced to say goodbye to quality players.

Which ones are on the bubble and need a big, final week? What to make of the starters this week?

We also take a look at the sobering news that Ken Anderson yet again missed out on his rightful place in the Hall of Fame. What’s it going to take for No. 14 to get into Canton?

Join us just before 7 p.m. ET for the live show, or download it afterward on your favorite platform!