Coach Speak: The State of the Bengals Offensive Line

The first two preseason games have shown us that we may have gotten a bit too excited about the depth on the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line. Jackson Carman is who he always has been, Trey Hill has struggled with inconsistency, and Cinderella man Jaxson Kirkland turned into a pumpkin under the bright lights.

There have been some bright spots, though. D’Ante Smith appears to have finally turned a developmental corner, Max Scharping looks like a solid backup at all three interior line positions, and Ben Brown has shown promise. On top of that, Jonah Williams has made a seamless transition to the right side.

In this podcast, I discuss the state of the offensive line from top to bottom.

