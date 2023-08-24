 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Coach Speak: The State of the Bengals Offensive Line

How does the offensive line look heading into 2023?

By Matthew Minich
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The first two preseason games have shown us that we may have gotten a bit too excited about the depth on the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line. Jackson Carman is who he always has been, Trey Hill has struggled with inconsistency, and Cinderella man Jaxson Kirkland turned into a pumpkin under the bright lights.

There have been some bright spots, though. D’Ante Smith appears to have finally turned a developmental corner, Max Scharping looks like a solid backup at all three interior line positions, and Ben Brown has shown promise. On top of that, Jonah Williams has made a seamless transition to the right side.

In this podcast, I discuss the state of the offensive line from top to bottom.

Follow our Twitter page and like our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views, and more fun stuff. Check out our podcasts here on CJ, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and iTunes! WHO DEY!!

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders 2023: Everything to know for preseason finale

View all 6 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...