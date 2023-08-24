Bengals News (8/24) Zach Carter set to breakout

Training Camp Report: Tyler Boyd Never Doubts Joe Burrow Connection; Chidobe Awuzie Picks Up And Off Where He Left; Ja'Marr One Hands Play Of Day

Tyler Boyd, who by the time they play the Nov. 5 Paycor Stadium re-match against the Bills will have played more games as a Bengals wide receiver than Eddie Brown, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, and Cris Collinsworth, played 50 of them with Andy Dalton.

Bengals Training Camp Observations - Aug. 23

Here are five observations after Wednesday's training camp practice.

Ken Anderson's Hall of Fame Bid Put On Hold For Another Year

Bengals inaugural Ring of Honor member Ken Anderson made it to the senior committee's final meeting for the second straight year, but again couldn't advance out of the field of 12 to gain the golden ticket that virtually assures enshrinement.

Joe Mixon's Leadership Style On Display As Bengals Offensive Line Bonds

"I'm a very big fan of Cordell Volson just to make it clear because I just love everything about him. He filled in a big void last year and just since day one, he's been a pro. Since day one, he walked in and he always looks to get better. He's always picking Ted (Karras') and Alex Cappa's (brain) and just the relationship that me and him have together, it's a great thing … I think he's going to be around a long time and I believe that as long as he's on the right track of doing what he's doing he's a potential Hall of Famer.")

Orlando Brown Jr. Passed Up Bigger Offers in Free Agency to Sign With Cincinnati Bengals

It was one of the biggest surprises of the NFL offseason. The 27-year-old quickly identified the Bengals as the perfect fit when he realized the Chiefs weren't going to re-sign him or use the franchise tag on him for a second-straight season.

Bengals players, including Joe Burrow, spotted at FC Cincinnati match vs. Inter Miami

FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami are facing off in a much-anticipated U.S. Open Cup match on Wednesday night and several star Bengals are taking in the action. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was among several players spotted on the sideline before the game, alongside wide receivers Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Ja'Marr Chase.

Sam Hubbard leads all NFL edge rushers in stopping the run

However, one of the highlights of the defense has been defensive end Sam Hubbard who, according to the Bengals official Twitter account, has had a run-stop win rate of 33.4 percent, which is the highest of any edge rusher in the NFL.

The Bengals Third-Round Defender Set to Break Out - Last Word on Pro Football

The Cincinnati Bengals have a defense that has stepped up in massive moments over the last few years. From clutch interceptions at the beginning of the overtime period to a 98-yard fumble return to dispatch a divisional rival, the defense has been a massive part of the Bengals recent success. Some have argued that Joe Burrow has been carried by Lou Anarumo’s defensive schemes. While nothing is 100% one way or another, strong defense has been key in the seven postseason games over the last two years.

Around the league

2023 NFL Preseason, Week 3: One thing to watch on each of the 32 teams

Think these final games don't matter? Think again. It was one year ago this week that Brock Purdy made a final push for a roster spot with the 49ers in a strong showing against the Texans. Little did we know at the time, but three months later he'd be thrust into the starting lineup, launching an improbable run to the NFC Championship Game.

Dolphins interested in RB trade market up to certain price; calls to Raiders on Josh Jacobs didn't go far

The check-in on Jacobs' availability continues the offseason connections between the Dolphins and the high-end running back market. They were in on Dalvin Cook before he signed with the Jets. They've been linked to disgruntled Colts RB Jonathan Taylor. Now Jacobs.

Top nine NFL offenses in 2023: AFC well represented in rankings, but surprise NFC team earns No. 1 spot

There's no shortage of offense in the NFL these days, with potent, high-flying units putting the fun in Sunday Funday. So, which teams figure to field the most explosive attacks in 2023? Well, that's what I'm here to explore in this edition of the Schein Nine.

Ezekiel Elliott 'a good fit' with Patriots, hopes to complement Rhamondre Stevenson in backfield

"I think if you look at my play style and the culture of this team, it's a good match. I think I'm a good fit," Elliott said Wednesday, via ESPN. "I was at home for a long time, so I thought I definitely should come in and be kind of an energizer boost. The transition has been good. I've been getting along with the team. Love the coaches, love the atmosphere and love this program. Just having fun."

Deshaun Watson looking to prove top-10 status again in second season with Browns

"I missed two years of football, so I shouldn't be in those rankings, to be honest," Watson said Wednesday, via The Associated Press. "If you're asking me, I haven't played ball. I haven't played enough football the last few years to even be up there.