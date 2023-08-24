Bengals will rest starters vs. Commanders

The Cincinnati Bengals’ preseason finale will kick off Saturday on the road vs. the Washington Commanders.

Even though it’s the final tune-up game before the regular season begins, Cincinnati won’t be playing any starters this weekend.

“None of the starters will play in this game,” head coach Zac Taylor announced Thursday while adding, “There’s a lot of guys we’ll leave behind.” So don’t expect Joe Burrow and others to make the trip.

No surprise here, as Taylor tends to stay on the conservative side when it comes to playing starters in the preseason.

It certainly doesn’t help that FedEx Field has one of, if not the worst field in the entire NFL and arguably the league’s worst stadium as a whole.

Still, it’s unfortunate we won’t get to see even a series of the starting offense this preseason, but that was never going to happen once Burrow suffered his calf injury and has yet to resume practicing.

Thankfully, we did see the starting defense get a long run in last week’s tie with the Atlanta Falcons, so they’ve got plenty of live reps under their belt heading into the regular season.

Plus, this gives the fringe roster players more time to make their final case for making the 53-man roster.

Zac Taylor speaks to the media. https://t.co/ALG26zQZmj — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 24, 2023

