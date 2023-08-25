Bengals (8/25): Ja’Marr Chase makes his suggestions for NFL script

Super Bowl talk overshadows unsettled nature of Cincinnati Bengals

No. 1 on the list: When is Joe Burrow coming back? It’s been a month since the franchise-saving quarterback injured his leg in practice, and there’s been no timetable for his return released publicly.

Bengals' backup quarterback spot still undecided

CINCINNATI -- The battle to be the Cincinnati Bengals' backup quarterback is still undecided heading into the preseason finale. Coach Zac Taylor said Thursday that the competition between Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian is ongoing as Cincinnati continues to evaluate its options behind Joe Burrow, who remains out with a strained right calf.

Bengals: 1 last-minute trade Cincinnati must make

The Cincinnati Bengals have high hopes of dominating in the AFC North division and making a run at the Kansas City Chiefs as AFC champions. If they can meet those expectations, they will get an opportunity to win the first Super Bowl in the organization's history.

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd Lays Out Timeframe To Get Back Up To Speed With Joe Burrow

If those outside the walls of Paycor Stadium are wondering how the Bengals are going to come out of the chute after Burrow missed all but the first two practices of training camp, the players and coaches inside the building are void of doubt or concern.

Training Camp Report: Bengals Break Camp In Quest To Finalize Roster

"Close. Those guys have both really worked on the things we've asked them to improve on," Zac Taylor said. "I do see them getting better every single day that passes. There's more comfort in working with that group making the checks and doing the things effectively that we want them to do. It's been a tight race."

Five things to watch: Bengals at Commanders

The Bengals close out the 2023 preseason on Saturday night when they face the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. The game airs at 6 p.m. on the Bengals Preseason TV Network (Local 12 in Cincinnati) and will also stream in market on Paramount+. Here are five things to watch:

Around the league

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Thursday doubleheader

Pickett, Pittsburgh offense perfect heading into regular season. Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' first-team offense took the field for a couple more drives on Thursday to wrap up their preseason, and once again appeared to be more than ready for the regular season. With the caveat that they were facing the Falcons' second-stringers, Pickett was nevertheless clearly in control of his offense, showing total poise in the pocket as he led the team to a pair of touchdowns on the first two possessions of the game. The Steelers' starters finished up a perfect preseason, having scored a touchdown in each of their five series.

2023 NFL roster bubble: Trey Lance, Marcus Mariota among notable players who could be traded or cut

In fact, Thursday morning saw the Cardinals trade former top-10 pick Isaiah Simmons to the Giants for a 2024 seventh-rounder. Could Indianapolis star Jonathan Taylor be on the move next? That remains to be seen. The Colts granted the running back permission to seek a trade, and there appears to be interest in Taylor around the league, but the team's demand for significant compensation could put any potential move on a different timeline. It's hard to read the tea leaves there, so let's turn our focus elsewhere across the league.

Browns trading QB Joshua Dobbs, 2024 seventh-round pick to Cardinals for 2024 fifth-rounder

Thursday began in Cleveland with the Browns announcing they were waiving quarterback ﻿Kellen Mond﻿. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters later Thursday that Dobbs was officially the team's backup quarterback behind ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿, meaning only preseason standout ﻿Dorian Thompson-Robinson﻿ remained as a possible third-string option at the position.

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson shows improved confidence, poise in preseason finale vs. Eagles

Richardson's second preseason outing saw him play through the first half, leading the Colts on three scoring drives in five series and for a 17-13 halftime lead. He completed 6 of 17 passes for 78 yards and added 38 yards on five carries. Though his passing stats were far from sterling, they didn't tell the story of the improved poise and control of the offense presented.

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy expected to miss multiple weeks with hamstring injury; Week 1 status in doubt

Jerry Jeudy suffered a moderate hamstring injury during Thursday's practice and his status for the team's regular-season opener on Sept. 10 against the Raiders is in doubt, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Jeudy is expected to miss multiple weeks, but there remains optimism that Jeudy avoided a long-term absence, Rapoport and Pelissero added.