Three and Out Podcast: 53-Man Roster Prediction

This week on Three and Out, Kevin and I tried our hand at predicting the Cincinnati Bengals 53-man roster ahead of the preseason finale and final roster cuts.

This is so tough because no matter what we did, the Bengals are going to let a couple of guys go that we really liked. Among the most notable players firmly on the roster bubble include Chris Evans, Stanley Morgan Jr., Tycen Anderson, Michael Thomas, Raymond Johnson III, Jay Tufele, and Tanner Hudson.

