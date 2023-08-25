Bengals waive Tarell Basham

The Cincinnati Bengals have waived defensive end Tarell Basham, the team announced Friday.

Basham, who was signed to a minimum one-year deal this offseason, missed most of training camp and the preseason since July 27th, when he was carted off the practice field with a leg injury. He did return to practice on August 14th, but that injury still proved costly in his bid to make the 53-man roster.

Originally selected in the third round (80th overall) out of Ohio by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft, Basham has also played for the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans.

For his career, Basham has 72 tackles, 12 sacks, 35 QB hits, an interception, and a defensive touchdown across 82 games (18 starts) while playing defensive end and outside linebacker.

Collegiately, Basham is the Bobcats’ all-time sack leader at 29.5.

Best of luck to Basham as he looks to catch on with another team.