Tyler Boyd praises the maturation of Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals have the best trio of wide receivers in the NFL.

Tyler Boyd, the most experienced of the three, which includes Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, recently told The Cincinnati Enquirer’s Charlie Goldsmith the two younger receivers have made the transition from young players to veterans this offseason.

“Ja’Marr is just more polished about how he goes about his work day,” Boyd said. “He doesn’t miss treatment. He’s not worrying about the wrong things outside of football. He gets here, is locked in, and does what he has to do before he gets on the field. Before he used to just chill, sit around, and go play. Now, he takes things more seriously. He has become a vet. It’s the same thing with Tee.”

The Bengals are primed to make another deep playoff run in hopes of bringing their first Lombardi Trophy to Cincinnati, and the three receivers will be a big part of the team’s success.

Higgins is entering the last year of his contract and will hopefully be extended this offseason. Chase will be eligible for an extension next offseason, but the Bengals will have a fifth-year option on him since he was a first-round pick.

Boyd, a second-round pick out of Pitt in 2016, is also entering the last year of an extension he signed with the Bengals in July of 2019 and is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his seven-year career.

While Higgins and Chase get most of the media attention, Boyd has racked up 5,333 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns in his career and has been a massive building block in the team’s most recent rebuild and modern success.

If this is his last year in Cincinnati, Higgins, Chase, and the rest of the Bengals can hopefully make it the best year in the history of the franchise.