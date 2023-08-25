Bengals Cuts Tracker 2023

Keep track of everything related to the Bengals’ final cuts as they get down to a 53-man roster!

With the NFL Preseason wrapping up, the Cincinnati Bengals will soon have their team trimmed down to a 53-man roster ahead of the 2023 regular season kicking off.

All 32 NFL teams are required to have their rosters down to 53 players by 4 pm ET on August 29th.

In the past, there have been multiple cutdown days set in place by the NFL to help teams slowly get down from their 90-man offseason rosters to 53. However, there’s now just one cutdown day, though teams are free to cut players whenever they want.

Once the Week 1 rosters are set, teams can then begin forming their 16-man practice squads, which are typically built with players who were among the final roster cuts for said teams.

With that in mind, use this stream to keep track of everything related to the Cincinnati Bengals’ final roster cuts as we enter the new season!