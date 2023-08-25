Bengals Reacts: Majority of fans say Bengals will win AFC North

How’s it going, Cincinnati Bengals fans?

As we head into the last preseason game this weekend, many are pontificating on what the upcoming season will bring. The Bengals have won the AFC North two years in a row, thanks to the leadership from head coach Zac Taylor and the play of guys like Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, DJ Reader, Logan Wilson, and so many others.

As the season is about to kick off, we wanted to poll football fans on who they thought would win the AFC North in 2023, and the results were no surprise.

According to the poll, 66% of football fans believe the Bengals will win the AFC North for the third year in a row, and in doing so, would be the first team to accomplish such a feat in the history of the division.

It should come as no surprise that the Ravens are second with 22% of the votes. Lamar Jackson’s return, thanks to his newly signed contract, has boosted the team’s chances to make a run back into the playoffs. The Steelers finishing with 8%, and the Browns with 4% round out the division.

In a separate poll, fans were asked what the Bengals’ exact record will be. 58% of votes believe the Bengals will finish 4-2 in the division this season after going 3-3 last year. Only 8% of voters think Cincinnati goes unbeaten in the division.

If the Bengals are able to remain healthy and play up to their potential, they could not only win the division for the third time in a row, they could further cement the 2023 season in the annals of history by winning the team’s first Super Bowl trophy.

