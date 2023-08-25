Orlando Brown Jr. declares Jonah Williams Bengals Training Camp MVP

Orlando Brown Jr. was handed a four-year, $64 million to protect Joe Burrow’s blind side and be the stud left tackle the Cincinnati Bengals have been searching for.

The role of franchise left tackle was previously what the Bengals had hoped Jonah Williams would fill upon drafting him 11th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama, but a combination of injuries and up-and-down performance forced the team to bring in Brown and move Williams to right tackle.

As Williams makes the transition to right tackle, his replacement at left tackle has been so impressed that he declared his predecessor the Bengals Training Camp MVP.

“I know we’ve been hearing so many different things about MVPs of training camp, but that’s my MVP of training camp,” Brown said of Williams during an interview with Cincinnati Bengals Talk. “What Jonah’s been able to do, it’s not easy switching sides. It’s not easy. It’s one of the hardest things to do.

“The guy’s a natural right tackle in some ways, and he’s been able to go out there and really perform at a high level. Been able to be consistent every single day. Him and Sam (Hubbard) just grinding.”

Williams is entering a contract year as he will be a free agent at season’s end. If he has a successful season at right tackle and is able to put the ability to play both tackle spots at a starting level on his resume, he should be in for a big payday from another team on the open market.