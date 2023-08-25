Bengals’ all-access show to premiere August 31st

The highly anticipated Bengals.com docuseries ‘From The Jungle: Bengals All Access’ will debut August 31st, the team announced Friday.

“The NEW Bengals docu-series will give an all-access look at the Cincinnati Bengals in the locker room, behind the bench, at team practice, and during the offseason,” according to Bengals.com.

“Told through the voices of the players, coaches, and staff, this docu-series will be a raw depiction of the Cincinnati Bengals football season from the NFL Combine through a potential Super Bowl.”

Episode 1 is scheduled to be released August 31st at noon ET, Episode 2 will be released September 7th at noon, Episode 3 will be released September 14th at noon, and Episode 4 will be released September 21st at noon.

The docu-series can be watched on Bengals YouTube, Bengals.com, and the Bengals app.

It will also be aired locally in Cincinnati on WKRC-CBS Saturdays (Sept. 9 – Jan. 6) at 7:30 pm ET, in Dayton on WKEF Sundays (Sept. 10 – Jan. 7) at 10:00 am ET, and in Dayton on WKEF (ABC Ch. 22) Sundays (Sept. 10 – Jan. 7) at 12:05 am ET.