Orlando Brown Jr. shares he chose the Bengals over other offers

The Cincinnati Bengals shocked the NFL world this offseason when signing free agent left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Most recently, in an interview with James Rapien, Brown shared he chose Cincinnati over offers he had received.

“The best situation in the world for me is Cincinnati. There was a few other teams involved. The New York Jets was the other option as well. They were kinda going through things with Aaron Rodgers. They had a better price, but ultimately man, this was the best situation for me,” Brown stated.

The importance of this statement can not be understated.

Brown, the biggest free agent at his position, made it clear he chose to come play for the Bengals for less money than other teams offered.

This shows, truly, how much the franchise has grown both in the locker room and on the field.

Zac Taylor has developed an atmosphere that attracts top talent, and it also helps that Brown will now be protecting Joe Burrow.