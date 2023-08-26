Bengals News (8/26): Tyler Boyd continues consistency

How To Watch From The Jungle: Bengals All Access

The NEW Bengals docu-series will give an all-access look at the Cincinnati Bengals in the locker room, behind the bench, at team practice, and during the offseason. Told through the voices of the players, coaches, and staff, this docu-series will be a raw depiction of the Cincinnati Bengals football season from the NFL Combine through a potential Super Bowl.

How Bengals QB Joe Burrow has mastered the art of overcoming setbacks

“Knock on wood,” Burrow said, “I feel great. This time last year, I was sitting in a hospital bed post-surgery. It’s good to be out there with the guys.”

Bengals News: No starters for preseason finale, backup QBs, and more

It's not uncommon for Taylor to rest his starters during the preseason. To this point, the only glimpse of action the Bengals starters have had so far during the preseason is when the defensive starters played one drive against the Falcons. That drive ended in an interception, so Taylor saw what he needed to see there.

NFL Rumors: Joe Burrow, Bengals Managing Calf Injury to Maximize Health for Week 1

"Burrow didn't travel for the team's second preseason game so he could maximize his recovery time, according to a team source. Another source said Burrow was not participating in team walkthroughs ahead of the team's preseason finale against Washington, with the thinking that staying off the calf could maximize his health for Week 1."

Bengals, Joe Burrow keep trendsetting next wave of NFL offenses

That’s proof easily seen by Burrow’s progression as a player, never mind the numbers. Attentive fans know the details — he and the Bengals offense were so-so at best through the first fourish weeks of 2022 (the burst appendix played a part too).

Bengals backup QB battle continues ahead of preseason finale

"Where when you're asking a guy to learn that quickly and be able to operate a game, it's a challenge challenge in any system. I think it's a challenge in our system. These guys, I like where they're headed mentally with our system. I like where they're headed physically in terms of operating with the urgency and the communication that we want," Taylor said.

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Tyler Boyd on 2023 Training Camp: 'Did a Great Job Just Being Consistent'

"I feel I had a great camp," Boyd said on Wednesday. "I can still work on a few things. Some practices might not be better than others but at the same time gotta be consistent. I think I did a great job just being consistent, knowing what I'm supposed to do, knowing the little things and just being very detailed. Overall, it's kind of hard to say because we've been working with two different quarterbacks and we tried to get chemistry on the same page with those guys."

Around the league

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Friday’s tripleheader

No. 17 looked more familiar this time around. A week removed from dawning No. 50 in his first time taking the field as a Detroit Lion, ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ looked far more like himself wearing No. 17 and putting forth a promising night. Bridgewater connected with ﻿Antoine Green﻿ for a 70-yard touchdown that stood as the obvious and eye-popping highlight of the night, but was clearly more settled in throughout. He finished with a line of 13 of 22 for 178 yards and the TD toss. It was a stark difference from going 5 of 11 for just 34 yards a week prior against the Jaguars. Dan Campbell never minced words about being a big fan of Bridgewater, and the Friday version of Teddy B was exactly the veteran backup he was hoping to get.

Niners trade QB Trey Lance to Cowboys for fourth-round pick

The Niners, who traded three first-round picks to Miami to move up to select Lance No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, announced earlier in the week that Lance would be the team's No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart behind Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold after the latter won the competition for the backup role.

QB Bryce Young saves best for last Panthers preseason game

Having been hounded by opposing pass rushers feasting on a leaky Panthers offensive line in the previous two preseason outings, Young turned in easily his best showing so far on Friday. He looked in command piloting the Panthers, finishing 7 of 12 for 73 yards and a 16-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen over two series' of work. Just as impressive as he was throwing the ball, Young was splendid on the ground, scrambling for 21 yards on three carries.

Chris Jones headlines top 5 defensive tackles; plus, a WR trend and the Aaron Rodgers-Zach Wilson bond

In the years since, of course, the NFL has become a pass-happy league. Inherently, we've seen an evolution at the defensive tackle position, with defensive coordinators building game plans around interior penetrators possessing elite pass-rushing traits that enable them to take over the game as disruptive playmakers at the point of attack. Long overshadowed by their edge-rushing cohorts, defensive tackles are emerging as some of the most celebrated -- and highly compensated -- players in the game today.