Bengals finish preseason with loss to Commanders

The Cincinnati Bengals played their final preseason game in a 21-19 loss against the Washington Commanders. With no starters on either side of the ball playing, it was a good chance for Zac Taylor and co. to get an extended look at their reserves as roster cutdown day approaches.

Here is a recap of how the game went:

First Quarter

Washington started the game with the ball, and their first drive took them into Cincinnati territory. After picking up some first downs, the Bengals defense stiffened up as Raymond Johnson III tipped a pass from Jacoby Brissett at the line of scrimmage, leading to an incompletion and turnover on downs.

When the Bengals took the field for their first offensive drive, Jake Browning took the snaps. As the Bengals work to decide the backup quarterback position, Browning got the chance first. Also worth noting, Chase Brown began the game at running back. The backup running back job is also up for grabs, but we also have to mention Chris Evans sat out, presumably due to an injury that sidelined him in practice this week.

The Bengals took advantage of the field position and drove deep into Washington territory with some tough running from Brown and a 25-yard strike from Browning to rookie Andrei Iosivas. They finished the drive with a seven-yard touchdown toss from Browning to Iosivas, the first touchdown for each of them this preseason.

Washington would get the ball back, but there was not much more action to close out the quarter.

Second Quarter

Washington would punt to begin the quarter, but the Bengals didn’t get much going on the ensuing possession. A holding penalty pushed them back, and the drive ultimately ended in a punt. Drue Chrisman was the first punter to see the field. Chrisman is battling with rookie Brad Robbins for the punter position, and frankly, Chrisman left something to be desired with his first punt.

Washington could go on to score on a 39-yard strike from Brissett to undrafted rookie Mitchell Tinsley after what appeared to be some miscommunication in the Bengals defensive backfield.

At the 9:00 mark in the second, Trevor Siemian came into the game at quarterback. The Bengal offense was only able to gain 34 yards on the drive, which led to a 58-yard field goal from Evan McPherson.

The Bengal defense would hold to force a punt with 3:06 remaining in the half. Siemian and the offense put together a nice drive and were threatening near the end of the quarter, but Siemian was picked off when trying to throw into the end zone, leaving points on the field.

The Bengals went into the half with a 10-7 lead.

Third Quarter

Siemian stayed in to begin the half, but the offense couldn’t get anything going. Brad Robbins would come in to punt, booting a 51-yard punt that resulted in a fair catch at the five-yard line.

Washington would answer again with a nine-play, 94-yard drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown throw from Jake Fromm to rookie Brycen Tremayne.

On the Bengals’ next drive, Chrisman was called on to punt once again. This time, he hit a nice punt that was muffed by the Washington return man. Washington did recover at their own six-yard line. Washington would go three and out, leading to another punt.

Not much else of note in the third, as the Bengals kept the ball until the end of the quarter.

Fourth Quarter

The Bengals would go on to enter the red zone but were forced to settle for another McPherson field goal from 35 yards out.

Fromm and the Commander offense again responded with an eight-play, 75-yard drive, capped off by a seven-yard touchdown pass. The Bengals reserve defensive line struggled to get pressure and disrupt Fromm.

Reid Sinnett came in on the next drive and got his first action as a Bengal. Sinnett looked comfortable in his first action and led the team on a (play) (yard) drive that resulted in a 34-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Shedrick Jackson. The Bengals would go for the two-point conversion, but it was unsuccessful.

The Bengal defense would hold, with a monster sack by Raymond Johnson III on third down to force another Washington punt.

With 3:22 left, Sinnett and the Bengals offense got the ball back, down two points, with a chance to win the game but were unable to get into scoring range and turned it over on downs.

Washington then ran out the clock, and the Bengals fell 21-19.

Time to look ahead to finalizing the 53-man roster and preparing for the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

Who Dey!