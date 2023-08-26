Joseph Ossai heads to locker room with injury

The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Washington Commanders this evening for their final preseason game.

Unfortunately, it seems like one of the more prominent players who actually took the field may have suffered an injury. Defensive lineman Joseph Ossai headed to the locker room without a shoe on.

Ossai has yet to return to the Bengals sideline. The team has announced it’s an ankle injury, and Ossai won’t return.

Joseph Ossai is heading to the locker room with the trainers without a shoe on his foot — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 26, 2023

.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: DE Joseph Ossai has a right ankle injury. He has been declared out. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 26, 2023

There is no word on how severe the injury could possibly be. It could just also be the training staff being overly cautious with a fairly important player in a preseason game.

Ossai was the first defensive end off the bench to provide a pass rush last season. He was expected to be in a similar role this season, even with the team taking Myles Murphy in the first round of this year’s draft.

If Ossai is forced to miss time, Murphy may be put out there more often than anticipated early on and could cause a huge shakeup with pass-rushing packages. He has taken the field as an interior lineman or allowed Sam Hubbard or Trey Hendrickson to kick inside more frequently.

Without Ossai, it will be interesting to see how defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will mix things up.