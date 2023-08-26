 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke Tobin shares praise for Chase Brown

The rookie running back is looking to make an instant impact for the franchise.

By PatrickJCarey
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals snagged Chase Brown in the fifth round of the 2023 draft a few months ago.

During the Bengals’ final preseason game vs. the Washington Commanders, Duke Tobin shared his praise for Brown during the broadcast, saying, “He’s developing before our eyes.”

Tobin stated that he specifically praised his contribution and skillset in the passing game, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of the Athletic.

Against the Commanders, Brown had 11 carries for 39 yards, though he was better than his numbers suggest. Several plays saw him get blown up as soon as he touched the ball, or else his night would have looked better.

Brown was a stud at Illinois during his college career. He ran the ball 328 times for 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. This includes a 41-carry, 180-yard performance against Minnesota, as well as a 36-carry, 199-yard outing against Indiana.

Brown was not heavily involved in the passing game at Illinois, and his pass blocking was somewhat shaky during his time there as well.

However, hearing Tobin praise his recent improvement in the passing game is a huge plus for the running back room, as he is currently fighting for the RB2 position.

