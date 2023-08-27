Bengals News (8/27): Preseason Concludes

Quick Hits: Jake Browning Updates His Resume; Mike Thomas' Classy Move; Iosivas Pays Homage To Ja'Marr

"He's a decathlete or heptathlete, whatever he is. I know he jumps," Browning said of Iosivas. "I know he jumps higher than you and I."

Everything Zac Taylor Had To Say After the Bengals-Commanders Preseason Game

On why DE Joseph Ossai played tonight:

"Needed the reps. Needed the reps."

Bengals lose Joseph Ossai to injury during preseason finale

An unfortunate problem for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Marlon Humphrey Leaves Ja'Marr Chase Off List of Hardest Receivers to Cover

The Ravens cornerback left off Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and went with free agent Antonio Brown, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, and Justin Jefferson.

Orlando Brown Jr. passed on better offer from Jets to sign with Bengals

You can't help but wonder what would've happened if the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers were able to pull off the Rodgers trade in expedited fashion.

Orlando Brown Jr. explains why the Bengals are destined for greatness

Brown is all-in on what Cincinnati has built for the past few years.

Bengals go familiar route in new 2024 NFL mock draft

Bengals fans can already guess what the pick is.

Irv Smith Jr. Fantasy Outlook: Can This Former Sleeper Become Fantasy Gold With the Cincinnati Bengals?

TE Irv Smith Jr. hasn't put it all together yet. Now that he's joined the high-powered Cincinnati Bengals, what is his fantasy outlook in 2023?

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Outlook: Standalone Value or Only an Insurance Fantasy WR?

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd holds a consistent role on a great offense. Is that enough to make him a fantasy football target for 2023?

Cincinnati Bengals Hoping a Stronger, Leaner Cordell Volson Propels Run Game Forward This Season

“He’s a hall-of-fame person, I know that,” Pollack said. “He’s got the right attitude for it."

Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor on the 2023 Bengals Staff: 'Special Group of Coaches'

Cincinnati was fortunate to retain both coordinators (Lou Anarumo and Brian Callahan) for a fifth consecutive season.

Josh Jacobs, Raiders agree to new contract

Jacobs will report to the Raiders and sign a one-year deal worth up to $12 million.

Trey Lance's 8 games for 49ers were fewest ever for a Top 5 pick in common draft era

The 49ers traded three first-round picks and a third-round pick to move up to draft Trey Lance.

Facts vs. Feelings: Liz Loza's biggest fantasy draft takeaways

Liz Loza picks players who elicit big feelings in drafts this year, for better or for worse.

Hype, Trap, Bet: Beware of Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions

Has the public hype for the 2023 Detroit Lions gotten out of control? Kevin Pulsifer breaks down some popular bets and offers his best advice ahead of the regular season.