Will Domenique Davis make the 53-man roster?

The Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle room has a few locks with a solid top group in D.J. Reader, B.J. Hill, and Zachary Carter, who has looked much improved this preseason.

Behind them is Josh Tupou, who has been with the Bengals since 2017 and is likely secure as a steady run defender. The tough choice is the fifth spot as they have to decide between Jay Tufele, a former fourth-round pick of the Jaguars who the Bengals grabbed off waivers before last season, and Domenique Davis, who spent most of last season on the Bengals practice squad.

Tufele is a player whose flashes are as good as any, but he is incredibly inconsistent and has quite a few plays where he is completely blown off the ball. Davis is an older player, but he has been a strong pass rusher this preseason and has shown a lot of vigor in his pursuit of a roster spot.

Choosing between the two is tough as they are both weaker against the run, and their flashes are both excellent. Regardless of who they pick, the hope would be getting the other player to the practice squad.

