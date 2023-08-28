Will Tanner Hudson make the Bengals 53-man roster?

One of the names that has consistently come up this offseason on offense is tight end Tanner Hudson. He has been turning heads during training camp as well as when he has been healthy enough to play in the NFL Preseason.

Has he done enough to warrant a spot on the Cincinnati Bengals 53-man roster, though?

Hudson logged eight catches for 71 yards in his two games. He also had a 15-yard third down conversion brought back due to a penalty. He was the only tight end to catch multiple passes this preseason, which is something this team could sorely miss if Irv Smith Jr. were forced to miss any time.

Hudson hasn’t been perfect. He has missed some contested passes as well as some that have required him to use his full catch radius. However, his ability to get open is just far ahead of the likes of Drew Sample and Devin Asiasi. Those two are quality blockers, but they won’t be able to take advantage of the one-on-ones they will be afforded by playing with all the talented skill position players around them.

The 53-man roster comes down to a numbers game at the end of the day. Will this team keep four tight ends on their roster or opt to try and have a fourth on their practice squad? They have traditionally only kept three, and Smith is a lock for the roster.

Has Hudson done enough to prove how valuable he is in comparison to the likes of Sample, Asiasi, and Mitch Wilcox, who was just activated last week?

We will find out the answer soon enough.

Follow our Twitter page and like our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news and views. Check out our podcasts here on CJ, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and iTunes! WHO DEY!!