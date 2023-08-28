Bengals News (8/28): Myles Murphy’s biggest lesson learned in the preseason

Myles Murphy Dives Into Biggest Lesson From Debut Preseason: 'Matter of Honing Everything'

The Clemson Tigers product and Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick posted three tackles and one QB hit in his first NFL preseason.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Jake Browning shines in preseason finale

Jake Browning completed all of his passes and showed his growth in the preseason finale.

Bengals fans react to preseason vs. Commanders, final roster battles

Best reactions to Bengals vs. Commanders preseason action.

Bengals 53-man roster winners and losers after preseason Week 3

A look at the stock watch as the Bengals start to construct the final 53-man roster.

8 hardest cuts from final Bengals’ 53-man roster projection

The toughest Bengals cuts we had to make for the final 53-man roster.

Cincinnati Bengals Winless in Preseason For Third Time in Franchise History

This preseason marked two losses and a tie as the team tried to carve out the best final roster possible.

Bengals safety Michael Thomas gives jersey to Tycen Anderson as his NFL future hangs in the balance

Thomas is all class, even when his roster spot is up for grabs.

Bengals final 53-man roster prediction for the 2023 season

Cincinnati needs to cut 35 players to get down to an initial 53-man roster. Here's how they will do it.

Browns WR Jakeem Grant out for year; Marquise Goodwin back

The Browns lost WR Jakeem Grant for the season with a knee injury but will be getting Marquise Goodwin back after the receiver was cleared to practice for the first time since June.

Predicting the 32 Most Surprising NFL Roster Cuts

NFL roster cuts are never easy, and there are always a few surprises along the way. Who could be the most shocking players looking for new teams come cutdown day?

Steelers send OL Kevin Dotson to Rams, swap draft picks

Pittsburgh will receive the Rams’ 2024 fourth-round pick and 2025 fifth-round selection, while Los Angeles will get OL Kevin Dotson and the Steelers’ 2024 fifth-round pick and 2025 sixth-round selection.

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen (knee) heading to injured reserve, won't play in 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht on Saturday announced during the team's preseason finale versus the Ravens that Jensen will be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Patriots get Browns' Tyrone Wheatley Jr. for Pierre Strong Jr.

The Patriots have acquired offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. from the Browns in exchange for running back Pierre Strong Jr.

Alex Leatherwood, P.J. Walker among Bears' cuts

The Raiders selected Leatherwood with the 17th overall pick in 2021. He started all 17 games as a rookie before being waived last Aug. 31.