ESPN’s top 100 NFL players list includes a pair of Bengals in the top 5

The Cincinnati Bengals enter the 2023 season with high expectations, and once again, they have the roster and star talent to make a push for another Super Bowl berth.

According to ESPN, they have the depth to do just that.

In ESPN’s latest prediction for the top 100 players in this coming season, the Bengals saw five players make the rankings, with two even placing inside the top five.

Leading the way is Joe Burrow, who comes in at No. 4 overall and is directly followed by star wide-out Ja’Marr Chase at No. 5.

To round out the other three rankings for this Bengals team are Trey Hendrickson (No. 53), Tee Higgins (No. 59), and Orlando Brown (No. 66).

Over the last several seasons, a lot of the success of the franchise can be attributed to the star players making big-time plays. With elite offensive weapons in Chase, Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon, and others, none of it drives that far with Burrow leading the charge.

Heading into this season, however, no fans have questions surrounding the offense and the numbers they will produce... it mainly rests on the defense, which is breaking in two new starting safeties and finished near the bottom of sacks produced last year.

With Hendrickson leading the charge alongside Sam Hubbard, Logan Wilson, and others, this Bengals team does have some question marks. Despite those, they are answered with solid positional depth to help take the next step.

These rankings are obviously all prediction-based, but if this team really does have five top-100 players come to the playoffs, it should be another exciting postseason for Who Dey Nation.

Saying this, what other Bengals deserved to be in this ranking? We know D.J. Reader is one, but who else?

Sound off in the comments section!