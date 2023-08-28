Browns dump Cade York and trade for Dustin Hopkins

The Cleveland Browns will have a new kicker when they face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.

After a painfully bad showing in the NFL Preseason, Cade York has been released by the Browns.

In a corresponding move, the team traded a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for veteran Dustin Hopkins. The Chargers made the move after Cameron Dicker won their kicker battle.

After the trade with the #Chargers for Dustin Hopkins, Cleveland is releasing K Cade York, source confirms (as @StainbrookNFL first reported). https://t.co/ViGc7M8XF9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 28, 2023

After York had a late field-goal attempt blocked in this past week’s 33-32 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it seemed inevitable that York would be let go, especially after head coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t commit to York being his kicker following the loss.

This was actually the second straight game that York failed to make the possible game-winning field goal. He missed two game-winning attempts in the 18-18 tie with the Philadelphia Eagles on August 17th, and he did so in painfully embarrassing fashion.

So much for the Browns’ version of Evan McPherson.